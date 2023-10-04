Gunmen open fire on 2 men in Austin: Chicago police

A victim is in critical condition and another was hospitalized following a shooting in Austin Tuesday night.

Police say a man, 30, was sitting in his vehicle when four male offenders got out of a silver sedan armed with handguns and began to fire at him.

The victim ran to a nearby residence after being struck seven times. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Officers responded to the scene in the 4800 block of West Washington Boulevard around 10:40 p.m.

A second man, 23, was discovered lying on this street with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Mt Sinai in critical condition.