Gunmen open fire on man in Gage Park alley

A man was shot in an alley Monday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 22-year-old was standing in an alley around 4:31 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 54th Street when two gunmen approached him and started shooting, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle and knee and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.