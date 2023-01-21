Gunmen pistol whip victim before stealing his phone, wallet in Lake View

A 31-year-old man was beat and robbed by three men in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 3200 block of North Southport Avenue around 2:40 a.m. when three Black men got out of a Black Jetta and attacked him.

The offenders struck him in the face with a handgun before fleeing with his phone and wallet.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim refused EMS on scene and there is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.