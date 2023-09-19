Gunmen shoot and kill 18-year-old in Chatham

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The man was outside around 8 a.m. when three males got out of a black Dodge Charger and started shooting in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue, according to police.

The victim was struck multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The shooters returned to the vehicle and drove off southbound. There is no one in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.