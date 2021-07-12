'Gunpowder Milkshake' muscles up with all-female assassins cast

Angela Bassett leads an all-star cast of female assassins in the new action flick "Gunpowder Milkshake."

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with the stars of the new movie about the fight training they experienced for the film – and whether or not they remember enough to protect themselves in a fight today.

"I’ve always wondered that and I don’t want to put it to the test because that is an invitation for people to fight with me," said Karen Gillan.

Carla Gugino thinks she might be able to hold her own, adding "Muscle memory…I have to be better in a bar fight than before. That’s what I’m banking on."

"I’m hoping that never happens because I’m always sensing ‘Is there trouble?’" laughs Angela Bassett.

"Gunpowder Milkshake" starts streaming on Netflix this Wednesday.