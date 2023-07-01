Gunshot victim dropped off at hospital after fight in River North

A man with multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off at a downtown hospital after a reported fight in River North Saturday morning.

Police say a 26-year-old man was left at Northwestern Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body at 1:30 a.m.

He was listed in critical condition.

A witness told police they saw a fight in the 300 block of West Ontario Street and heard multiple gunshots.

One handgun was recovered at the crime scene.

The incident in under investigation. There is no one in custody at this time.