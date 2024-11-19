New stores coming to Gurnee Mills shopping center

Exciting changes are coming to Gurnee Mills, with five new retailers set to join the popular shopping destination over the next year.

Shoppers can look forward to exploring new options for fashion, footwear and home goods as Boot Barn, HEYDUDE, Primark, Reclectic, and rue21 make their debut.

Here’s what to expect from each new store:

Boot Barn: Opening near Parking Lot B, Boot Barn will bring a variety of top-tier brands, including Wrangler, Ariat, Justin, Miss Me, Dan Post and Corral.

HEYDUDE: Known for its comfortable and versatile footwear, HEYDUDE offers shoes that quickly become everyday essentials.

Primark: A leading international retailer, Primark boasts over 400 stores across 14 countries. The new Gurnee Mills location will carry affordable fashion for women, men and children, along with beauty products and homeware.

Reclectic: This store will feature a curated selection of products from URBN brands, including Anthropologie, Free People and Urban Outfitters, perfect for those seeking trendy and unique finds.

rue21: Fashion-forward and budget-friendly, rue21 will offer the latest styles for both girls and guys, making it an ideal stop for trendsetters.

For more details and updates, visit gurneemills.com.