Gurnee police K9 retires after 7 years of service

A long-serving member of the Gurnee Police Department is hanging up his leash.

Bear, a police K9, is retiring after seven years of service, according to the police department.

The Gurnee Police Department said the German shepherd has had quite the career.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Bear was deployed 257 times and assisted 25 agencies with various searches and demonstrations.

He also netted 76 arrests and sniffed out drugs on more than 70 occasions, the department said.

Advertisement

He will now live with his handler, Officer Dan Ruth, who is also resigning from the department.