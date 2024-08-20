Gurnee police investigating shots fired, schools placed on lockdown

Gurnee police are investigating after shots were fired Tuesday morning, prompting the lockdown of nearby schools.

Officers responded to Woodlawn Avenue and Pine Grove Avenue around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a call about gunfire. Upon arrival, they determined the shooters had fled the area.

Police said several rounds were discovered at the scene, and that a white sedan might have been involved.

As a precaution, nearby schools and businesses were placed on lockdown while police secured the area. A K9 unit from the Zion Police Department was brought in to help in the search, but the shooters and vehicle were not found.

The lockdowns were lifted around noon.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Gurnee police at 847-599-7040.