Spooktacular Halloween celebrations unfold across Chicago area

Trick-or-treaters of all ages were in for a frightfully fun time this Halloween, with a plethora of activities and treats that awaited them in several local communities.

In Aurora, the Halloween extravaganza continued until 5 p.m. at Aurora City Hall. Over 20 city departments had set up delightful booths, where they were generously distributing candy, steaming hot cocoa, and even awarding prizes for the most creatively costumed participants.

Meanwhile, the city of Chicago was alive with Halloween spirit. Trick-or-treaters had hit the neighborhoods in search of candy and spooky surprises. They should have been wearing coats, though, as the city saw its first snowfall of the season amid chilly temps.

Additionally, there were a number of other thrilling activities taking place across Park District properties. For a list of those events, visit chicagohalloweek.org/events.