Halloween starts off foggy and dreary across Chicago area

We start gloomily enough with dense fog over southern portions of Chicagoland.

A dense fog advisory will be in effect roughly along and southeast of I-55 until 10 a.m. Visibilities are less than ½ miles in that area.

The rest of Halloween will have some fog and drizzle early followed by cloudy skies, highs ranging from 58 degrees south to 64 degrees north and a chance for showers south portions this afternoon.

Skies will clear tonight late followed by a wonderful stretch of days to open November. Highs will flirt with 70 degrees Tuesday-Friday with plenty of sunshine.

The weekend looks unsettled with showers likely and a return to temps closer to seasonable norms.