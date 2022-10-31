Expand / Collapse search

Halloween starts off foggy and dreary across Chicago area

Halloween morning forecast for Chicagoland

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's forecast for Halloween across the Chicago area and beyond.

We start gloomily enough with dense fog over southern portions of Chicagoland. 

A dense fog advisory will be in effect roughly along and southeast of I-55 until 10 a.m. Visibilities are less than ½ miles in that area. 

The rest of Halloween will have some fog and drizzle early followed by cloudy skies, highs ranging from 58 degrees south to 64 degrees north and a chance for showers south portions this afternoon.

Skies will clear tonight late followed by a wonderful stretch of days to open November. Highs will flirt with 70 degrees Tuesday-Friday with plenty of sunshine.  

The weekend looks unsettled with showers likely and a return to temps closer to seasonable norms.