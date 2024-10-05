Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 15, shot in Hamlin Park on Chicago's North Side

By Maggie Duly
Published  October 5, 2024 10:42am CDT
Lake View
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot at a park in Lake View Friday afternoon. 

Chicago police said the boy was at Hamlin Park on North Hoyne Avenue near Wellington at 2:19 p.m. when he was approached by two people armed with handguns. 

At least one of the gunmen fired at the victim, shooting him in the back before the pair fled. 

The victim was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where he was initially reported to be in serious condition. 

No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating. 

According to The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, the victim attends Alcott College Prep High School. The foundation offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of the shooter.
 