Hammond brings 'A Christmas Story' to life by displaying classic scenes from the movie

By now, you've almost certainly seen "A Christmas Story."

But did you know it takes place in a fictionalized version of Hammond, Indiana?

This winter, Hammond is bringing the magic of the movie to life.

Since it debuted in 1983, "A Christmas Story" has become one of those holiday classics that people watch every year.

And the tradition lives on at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond, which is displaying seven classic scenes from the movie using moving dioramas that were originally built for the Macy's store windows in New York.

You can see Ralphie get pushed down Santa's slide or the Bumpus family hounds stealing the turkey dinner.

Hammond was the hometown of Jean Shepard, who wrote and narrated the iconic film, and based many of its characters and settings on his childhood here.

About 30,000 people a year visit the display, and they come from all over the country.

The exhibit is free and is open through Jan. 2 .

If you want to see Santa here, you'll need to go online to make a reservation.