Cooking with Fire: Smoked pork Cuban sandwich and Puerto Rican Red rice with the Hammond Fire Dept.

This morning we're Cooking with Fire at the Hammond Fire Department, making firefighter Ryan Tuuk's Cubano sandwich and firefighter Juan Gonzalez's Puerto Rican rice.

Smoked Pork Cuban Sandwich

INGREDIENTS

5 pound pork butt

Sour orange 2 1/2 cups

Onion powder 1 Tsp

Oregano 1 Tbsp

Salt 1 Tbsp

Cayenne Pepper 1/2 Tsp

Cumin 1 Tbsp

Chopped garlic 1/4 cup

Garlic powder 1 1/2 Tbsp

Cuban ham

Spicy mustard

Swiss cheese

Garlic butter (to brush on outside of sandwich bread)

Pickles

Bread

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine sour orange juice, onion powder, oregano, salt, cayenne pepper, cumin, chopped garlic and garlic powder into sauce pan.

Simmer on stove top for 5 minutes. Inject some of the marinade into pork butt and pour the rest on top. Marinate in fridge overnight.

Place marinated pork butt on the smoker for six hours.

Slather sandwich bread with garlic butter. Place spicy mustard, ham, pork, cheese and a pickle on bun. Finish in sandwich press.

Puerto Rican Red Rice

INGREDIENTS

4 cups of long or short grain rice

1/2 pound of bacon

1/4 cup of Hard salami

1/4 cup Olives

1/2 cup sofrito (fresh, minced blend of tomatoes, onions, peppers, cilantro and garlic)

5 packs of sazon seasoning (spice mixture of coriander, cumin, achiote, garlic powder, oregano, salt and pepper)

1 1/2 Tbsp of adobo seasoning

1 1/2 Tbsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp of oregano

1 can of Gandules (green pigeon peas)

1 can of tomato sauce

3-4 cups of water

INSTRUCTIONS

Place all ingredients in a sauce pan. Simmer for 30-45 minutes until the water is absorbed.