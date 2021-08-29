Hammond High School students to attend class remotely on Monday after two students were shot Friday

High school and middle school students in Hammond will attend class remotely on Monday, after two students were shot on Friday.

In a statement, the district said, "As we prepare for the start of the week, we want to assure families that School City of Hammond takes any threat of violence seriously and works directly with the Hammond Police Department to investigate any weapons claims in our school buildings."

Two students were shot near Hammond Central High School on Friday afternoon and were hospitalized in stable condition. One suspect was taken into custody Friday night.

Elementary schools will be open on Monday.

The district said that classes will resume in person on Tuesday with extra security measures in place.

