Hammond man allegedly stole millions in watches from Gold Coast car dealership

A Hammond man has been arrested in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary last year at a high-end exotic car dealership in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Carlos Valliant, 38, was identified as one of the suspects accused of stealing millions of dollars in watches from Gold Coast Exotic Motor Cars in the 800 block of North Rush Street on Dec. 11, Chicago police said.

Valliant was arrested on Thursday in the 2200 block of North Main Street in Crown Point, Indiana, police said.

On Friday, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said police are still looking for another offender in connection with the burglary.

Two men reportedly entered the dealership, which boasts a showroom of Lamborghinis and Bentleys, around noon on Dec 11. One man was armed with a gun and stood by the entrance of the dealership while the other man used a hammer to smash display cases and allegedly stole about eight luxury watches.

"He was smart enough not to raise the gun, because my people had guns," said Perillo. "If he raised that gun, he would have been shot, we’d probably be in court defending ourselves."

The watches were stolen in a matter of seconds and worth millions of dollars, according to the store.

About 10 customers, including children, were in the showroom at the time of the robbery. Some employees tried to chase the suspects, but to no avail.

"We ran after them on Chestnut, all the way to State Street, and then they split up," said Joe Abbas, co-owner, Gold Coast Exotic Motor Cars.

The showroom began operating on an appointment-only basis in the wake of the burglary.

Valliant has been charged with two felonies including theft and burglary, police said.

He was due in bond court on Friday.