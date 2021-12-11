Man smashes glass case at Chicago Lamborghini showroom, runs out with $1 million in watches

Another day, another brazen robbery at a business in Chicago's pricey Near North Side neighborhood. This time, the target was the Lamborghini Gold Coast Showroom.

On Saturday afternoon, two people came to rob the Lamborghini location. One stayed by the door. The other used a hammer to smash a display case and grabbed a million dollars worth of watches.

They took off in an "unknown sedan," Chicago police said. No one is in custody.

This is one of many similar crimes on Chicago's Near North Side, Mag Mile, Gold Coast, Loop and Streeterville neighborhoods in the past few months:

