Groups of robbers have stolen purses from at least six Chicago stores in the past month

As a robbery method, it has worked again and again.

You get a group of guys together. You all run into a fancy Chicago store. You grab as many purses as you can and you run out as the stunned staff watches. In all, the robberies take seconds.

Then, you jump into a stolen car and get away.

Chicago police said that on at least six occasions in the past month or so, robbers have struck stores in the city's priciest neighborhoods: