Groups of robbers have stolen purses from at least six Chicago stores in the past month
CHICAGO - As a robbery method, it has worked again and again.
You get a group of guys together. You all run into a fancy Chicago store. You grab as many purses as you can and you run out as the stunned staff watches. In all, the robberies take seconds.
Then, you jump into a stolen car and get away.
Chicago police said that on at least six occasions in the past month or so, robbers have struck stores in the city's priciest neighborhoods:
- North Michigan Ave. near East Chicago on the Mag Mile, Monday, Oct. 11
- East Oak St. near North Michigan Avenue on the Near North Side, Monday, Oct.13
- North Michigan Ave. near East Chicago on the Mag Mile, Friday, Oct. 22
- North Rush St. near Chestnut on the Near North Side, Friday, Oct. 29
- North Michigan Ave. near Ohio on the Mag Mile, Tuesday, Nov. 9
- North Michigan Ave. near Huron on the Mag Mile, Saturday, Nov. 13
