Hammond City Council to vote on proposed gas station curfew, mayor cites safety concerns

The city of Hammond faces a significant decision as the City Council prepares to vote Monday night on a proposed ordinance that would potentially require gas stations to close overnight.

If the ordinance passes, it would have an impact on 37 gas stations located within Hammond. These gas stations would be required to close their operations between midnight and 5 a.m. It is worth noting that some gas stations in the city already close by midnight.

Mayor Thomas McDermott's support for this ordinance stems from a tragic incident that occurred at another gas station after 2 a.m., resulting in a murder. Although the mayor did not provide specific statistics, he mentioned that crime rates have been decreasing steadily over the past two decades.

"A lot of the crime taking place in our city happens after hours at gas stations. We've talked about this for a number of years," McDermott said. "It was time to put my foot down and say this is enough."

The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., where council members will discuss and ultimately decide the fate of the proposed gas station curfew.

Gas stations located along the interstate and toll roads will have the option to submit a petition to be exempted from the curfew and remain open past midnight.