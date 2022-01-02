Hammond Walmart temporarily closes due to rising COVID-19 cases

A Hammond Walmart has decided to temporarily close its doors amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

According to corporate representatives, the Walmart located at 7850 Cabela Drive is closing temporarily at 2 p.m., as part of an ongoing company-initiated program, working to assist health officials during the pandemic.

This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community, representatives said.

The store plans to reopen to customers at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.