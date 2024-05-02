Handcuffs of slain officer used to arrest Xavier Tate Jr.: New details arise in case

Formal charges have been filed against a man who Chicago police believe shot and killed an officer last month.

Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22, of Aurora, has been on the run since the deadly shooting on April 21 in Gage Park that claimed the life of CPD Officer Luis Huesca.

Chicago alderman Brian Hopkins said Tate was in Dubuque, Iowa for a time, though they don't know for how long, prior to his arrest.

We also now know that fallen officer Huesca's handcuffs were used to arrest Tate on Wednesday.

Tate was on the run for 10 days until he was caught in Glendale Heights at an apartment complex.

On Thursday, he was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen firearm.

Tate is accused of ambushing Officer Huesca, who was traveling home from work, and fatally shooting him and stealing his car.

Just before 3 a.m. that Sunday morning, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near 55th Street and Kedzie Avenue, where they found Officer Huesca suffering from multiple gunshot wounds nearby.

Huesca was located in the 3100 block of West 56th Street. He was then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:22 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

A neighbor who lives right across the hall from where police found Tate said he was "nervous" as officers were taking him into custody.

"I heard something, so I went to the door and I opened it and when I saw a lot of marshals, a lot of police outside the front of the door… when I saw that, I just closed right away the door," said Alejandro Goatche.

That's when he started recording, for six minutes. But, he said, the police were there for much longer, until Tate finally surrendered.

"There was no shooting, no yelling, everything was very quiet," said neighbor Joyce Compton. "They did a good job.

Tate has his first court appearance set for 11:30 a.m. Friday but before that, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling will hold a press conference about the case.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Cook County State's Attorney will also be present.