Happy 100th Birthday to Mary Lucarini of Chicago Heights

A suburban Chicago woman celebrated her 100th birthday with a hundred family and friends.

Mary Lucarini blew out 100 candles on a birthday cake at Balagio's in Homewood at a surprise party.

She lives in the same house in Chicago Heights where she was born.

She said she often saw Al Capone in the neighborhood when she was growing up.

Lucarini worked for the Chicago Heights Park District for 28 years and owned her own restaurant, Mama Mary's, for 13 years.

