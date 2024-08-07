Harling School of Irish Dance blends tradition with competition

Tradition, competition and fun converge at the Harling School of Irish Dance in Countryside.

Founded in 2020 by Alyssa Harling, the school offers classes for boys and girls as young as three years old.

"I’ve been very blessed to come from a long legacy of Irish dancing," Harling said. "I danced for the Dennehy School of Irish Dance, and both my parents danced, and it’s just been passed on."

Her granduncle, Pat Roche, is a renowned dance master and one of the original instructors to bring Irish dance to Chicago.

Harling said the school emphasizes inclusivity.

"Our big thing here is inclusivity. I want kids to learn it because I love it and I want to share that – so we really encourage kids to come to learn to dance and they can compete or not compete. It’s totally up to them," she said.

The school’s approach prioritizes family with a focus on integrity, excellence and resilience.

"And we’re trying to go back for a more traditional style, so no wigs. They are beautiful just how they are," Harling said. "A big part of our platform is creating an environment where we lift each other up and create a tight bond as a team."

The school’s competitive teams have achieved international success. Recently, 21 dancers competed at the national level, with 17 returning with medals. The under-9 teams placed second and sixth, and the under-13 mixed team was runner-up in its group.

The students will perform at Ravinia Festival on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m., opening for Gaelic Storm and the High Kings.