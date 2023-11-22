Harold Washington honored: Legacy Committee commemorates Chicago's former mayor at wreath laying ceremony

The Harold Washington Legacy Committee commemorated the former Chicago mayor on Wednesday with a wreath-laying ceremony at Oak Woods Cemetery.

During the event, speakers highlighted Washington's enduring impact on politics beyond his tenure as mayor, emphasizing his influential role as a prominent voice for the state and the nation.

They praised Washington as the inaugural organizer of the nation's first Back caucus within the Illinois legislature, acknowledging the substantial advancements he facilitated in healthcare, housing, education, employment, and criminal justice reform.

Speakers reiterated the significance of minority representation and the path to empowerment that Washington championed, emphasizing his immeasurable influence on the state.

Washington, who served as Chicago's 51st mayor, was elected to the position in 1983. Prior to his mayoral tenure, Washington held positions in the Illinois State Senate and the Illinois House of Representatives from 1965 to 1976.