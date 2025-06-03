Cook County shooting: Girl, 11, has graze wound to head in suburban Harvey

An 11-year-old girl was shot and injured in suburban Harvey last week.

The girl had a graze wound to the top of her head as a result of the shooting last Tuesday in the alley near 158th Street and Paulina Avenue, according to a City of Harvey spokesperson.

What we know:

Harvey police responded to the scene around 3:05 p.m.

Three people were present at the time of the shooting, including the 11-year-old victim, a 9-year-old girl, and a 39-year-old man.

The 11-year-old victim was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. Her condition had been stabilized.

The other two individuals were not injured.

The shooting is under investigation.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what led to the shooting or if any charges would be filed.