Harvey firefighters stretched to the limit after furloughs as city seeks state aid

The Brief One week after Harvey furloughed about 40% of its workforce, 17 of 37 firefighters remain out of work, forcing one firehouse to close and leaving minimal staffing at the others. Mayor Christopher Clark is seeking state aid under the Distressed City Law to address roughly $140 million in inherited debt, while union leaders work to bring firefighters back. Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart has added patrols to support Harvey police, and a GoFundMe for furloughed firefighters has raised more than $45,000.



Monday marks one week since the city of Harvey furloughed about 40% of its workforce, leaving dozens of first responders without jobs.

One Harvey firehouse has temporarily closed, and the remaining two stations are operating with limited staff.

What we know:

On Monday, only five members of the Harvey Fire Department were on duty to cover the entire city. On Sunday, there were just four.

It’s unclear how long the situation will last, but firefighters fear burnout as staffing shortages continue.

The department typically requires a minimum of seven firefighters per shift to keep all three stations open. Over the past week, that hasn’t been possible. Seventeen of the department’s 37 firefighters were furloughed last week.

The cuts come as Mayor Christopher Clark seeks aid through the state’s Distressed City Law to help address roughly $140 million in debt — which he said was inherited from previous administrations.

The Harvey Firemen’s Association (IAFF Local 471) has been meeting with the mayor in recent days in hopes of bringing furloughed firefighters back as soon as possible. However, it’s still unclear whether that could take days, weeks or even months.

In the meantime, Harvey will rely on assistance from neighboring departments through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System during emergencies.

Some furloughed firefighters have picked up side jobs to make ends meet. A GoFundMe campaign launched by the union has raised more than $45,000.

What's next:

On the law enforcement front, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart has assigned additional patrols to Harvey to help offset the police department’s staffing shortages.

The city’s finance committee is scheduled to meet Monday night, but officials said no action related to the furloughs is expected.