Harvey man charged with attempted murder of a police officer

A suburban man was charged with attempted murder of a police officer during a standoff Wednesday inside a River Forest business.

Riverside police tried to pull over 20-year-old Andres Adan around 3 a.m. for traffic offenses, according to River Forest police.

Adan, of Harvey, was allegedly seen pulling out a gun during the traffic stop and fleeing from police, officials said. Adan then fled another traffic stop by Forest Park police before driving into River Forest and crashing into a business in the 300 block of Lathrop Avenue.

Police said Adan got out of the car and entered the unoccupied business. Police surrounded the area and directed Adan to exit the building. Adan then "intentionally" fired a gun at a River Forest police officer, according to officials.

A short time later, Adan surrendered to police and was taken into custody. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Adan was also charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding and other traffic offenses in Riverside and Forest Park.

Adan was ordered to be held in custody Friday.

"We commend newly sworn in Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke for taking violent gun offenders off the streets, especially those who target law enforcement officers," River Forest Police Chief James O'Shea said in a statement. "The River Forest community as a whole supports their Police Officers and will not tolerate individuals who attempt to murder or injure them."