Mystery remains as $349M Mega Millions winner yet to claim ticket

The Brief A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $349 million was sold in Cortland, Illinois, but the winner has yet to come forward. The Illinois Lottery urges the ticket holder to sign the ticket, seek financial advice, and claim the prize within 12 months. Meanwhile, Casey’s General Store, where the ticket was purchased, is celebrating its $500,000 bonus for selling the jackpot winner.



More than a week has passed since a single Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois hit a staggering $349 million jackpot, yet the winner remains unidentified.

The Illinois Lottery is awaiting the ticket holder to step forward and claim their life-changing prize. The win marks the fourth time in nearly four years that an Illinois Lottery player has claimed a Mega Millions jackpot, bringing the state's total to 16 since the game began in 2002.

The backstory:

The winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, located at 70 S. Somonauk Road in Cortland, for the March 25 drawing.

"It’s the talk of the town, and the store is still buzzing with excitement," Kim Shaw, Casey’s district manager, told the Illinois Lottery. "This is the biggest jackpot-winning ticket our store has ever sold. We're thrilled for the winner, and selfishly, we hope it's one of our regular customers—keeping the winnings in the community would make it even more special."

For selling the jackpot-winning ticket, Casey’s General Store will receive a $500,000 cash bonus.

The Illinois Lottery is urging the winner to take the necessary steps to safeguard their winnings.

Officials advise signing the back of the ticket and keeping it in a secure location. Additionally, they recommend seeking professional financial and legal advice before claiming the prize. The winner must call the Illinois Lottery Player Hotline at 1-800-252-1775 to arrange a private appointment to claim their winnings.

The deadline to claim the prize is 12 months from the draw date.

Casey’s district manager, Kim Shaw (right), takes a celebratory photo with her staff after selling a winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth a whopping $349 million | Illinois Lottery