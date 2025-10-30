Suburban Chicago man found with loaded gun, ammo and weed during traffic stop, police say

The Brief Cook County sheriff’s police say a 19-year-old from Harvey was arrested during a traffic stop in Chicago Heights. Investigators found a loaded gun, ammunition and about 30 grams of suspected weed in his vehicle. The man was charged and later ordered released from custody following his first court appearance.



What we know:

Around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 18, investigators stopped a white Acura in the 1000 block of Chicago Road for driving without headlights, according to the sheriff’s office.

When approaching the driver, identified as Enrique Rodriguez-Lopez, officers said they smelled pot and learned he didn’t have a driver’s license or proof of insurance. They asked him to step out of the vehicle.

Before it was towed, officers searched the Acura and reportedly found a loaded gun, a plastic bag filled with ammunition, and about 30 grams of suspected weed.

Enrique Rodriguez-Lopez

Rodriguez-Lopez did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license, according to sheriff's police.

What's next:

Cook County prosecutors approved a felony charge of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of cannabis and driving without a license.

Rodriguez-Lopez also received citations for driving without headlights and operating an uninsured vehicle. He appeared in court on Oct. 19 at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse and was ordered released from custody.