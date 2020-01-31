Harvey man shot dead while apartment hunting with girlfriend in Dolton; 2 in custody

article

Two suspects are in custody after a fatal shooting in south suburban Dolton that police say may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Deaunte Crudup, 28, of Harvey, was fatally shot Wednesday while driving his girlfriend to look at apartments, according to Dolton police Chief Ernest Mobley and the Lake County coroner’s office.

He was driving in the 15000 block of Minerva Avenue about 5:05 p.m. when a vehicle passed him, made a U-turn and then someone inside fired shots, Mobley said.

Crudup was taken with a single gunshot wound to Franciscan Health Hammond and pronounced dead, Mobley and the coroner’s office said.

Two suspects were arrested Thursday following a police pursuit from South Holland to Thorton, the chief said.

Investigators believe the suspects may have mistakenly identified Crudup as someone they argued with earlier, he said.

No charges have been filed.