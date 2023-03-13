Harvey receives nearly $2.8 million to improve city

It is indeed a big investment for the city of Harvey — close to $2.8 million in federal funds to help with fire services, dilapidated properties, and streetlights.

The south suburban town hasn’t had a new fire engine since 2005. Fire Chief Jason Bell says they had been working for years to secure this assistance.

"We’re a very busy department. We run about 1,600 calls a year. It doesn’t include EMS because we contract that out," Bell said.

A second check for $2,250,000 was also presented from Congressman Robin Kelly’s office. It will be used for acquiring and demolishing blighted buildings in town.

$1.5 million of the funds will go to streetlight improvement, which residents frequently complain about.

"We’re just so grateful to Robin Kelly and her advocacy for Harvey to acquire these types of funds for our community," said Mayor Christopher Clark.

The funds were presented at Monday night’s City Council Board meeting, with many residents in attendance.

Second Ward Alderman and mayoral candidate Marshun Tolbert says the city hasn’t received funding of this magnitude in some time, and that the city’s challenges include rebuilding affordable housing and improving the town’s infrastructure.

"Public safety is number one, so with this money we’ll be able to address this problem greatly, but we need more," Tolbert said.

Mayor Clark says they will plan to start using that cash right away to address public safety. They estimate it will take three to six months to get the new fire engine in house.