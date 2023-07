There will be a meeting Thursday night to discuss a reported robbery at a school in Harvey.

Reports indicated suspects broke into Whittier Elementary School last Friday.

The school district said it wants to make sure their district is safe and put residents' fears at ease.

The intruders damaged desks, cabinets and more.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the central office for District 152.