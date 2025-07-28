Chicago man charged with hate crimes after swastikas spray-painted on buildings, police say

The Brief A Chicago man was charged with hate crimes after multiple buildings were vandalized earlier this month. Swastikas were found spray-painted on a Latino community center and a state senator's office in Little Village. Philip Dominguez was arrested and charged over the weekend in connection with the vandalism.



After multiple West Side buildings were vandalized with swastikas earlier this month, a Chicago man was arrested on multiple charges, including for alleged hate crimes.

Philip Dominguez, 38, was charged with five felony counts of hate crime, one felony count of criminal damage to property ranging from $500 to $10,000, and five misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property of less than $500, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Philip Dominguez (Chicago Police Department)

What we know:

The arrest comes after swastikas were found spray-painted on multiple buildings in the 2700 block of W. Cermak and the 2500 block of S. Central Park in Little Village.

The buildings included a Latino community center and the district office of State Sen. Celina Villanueva in the overnight hours between July 19 and July 20.

A swastika was spay-painted on the window of State Sen. Celina Villanueva in Chicago on July 20, 2025.

Over the weekend, police released images of the suspect and said one of the buildings had "ICE RULES" spray-painted on it.

Dominguez was arrested on Saturday evening in the 2400 block of S. Springfield Avenue in Little Village.

Police did not reveal a possible motive for the vandalism.

What's next:

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.