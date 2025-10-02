Hate-related vandalism reported across Chicago neighborhood since June

The Brief Chicago police are investigating antisemitic graffiti and stickers in Hyde Park. At least nine incidents have been reported since late June. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact police.



Chicago police are investigating a series of antisemitic stickers and graffiti reported across the Hyde Park neighborhood since June.

What we know:

Chicago PD said unknown individuals have placed antisemitic messages on several pieces of property, including stop signs, a mailbox, Amazon lockers and an emergency bell.

Police are treating the incidents as hate crimes.

Dates and locations

June 23: 5100 block of South University Ave., 2:41 p.m.

June 24: 1300 block of East 53rd St., between 1–2 a.m.

June 24: 1300 block of East 54th St., 10:07 p.m.

June 29: 1200 block of East 53rd St., 8:57 p.m.

June 30: 1500 block of East 55th St., 11:25 a.m.

July 22: 1600 block of East 55th St., 9:52 a.m.

July 22: 5000 block of South Greenwood Ave., 11 a.m.

Aug. 25: 1300 block of East 53rd St., 2:20 p.m.

Sept. 22: 1600 block of East 53rd St., 10:18 p.m.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if one person or multiple individuals are responsible for the incidents.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or leave an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number P25-1-073D.