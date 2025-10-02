Hate-related vandalism reported across Chicago neighborhood since June
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a series of antisemitic stickers and graffiti reported across the Hyde Park neighborhood since June.
What we know:
Chicago PD said unknown individuals have placed antisemitic messages on several pieces of property, including stop signs, a mailbox, Amazon lockers and an emergency bell.
Police are treating the incidents as hate crimes.
Dates and locations
- June 23: 5100 block of South University Ave., 2:41 p.m.
- June 24: 1300 block of East 53rd St., between 1–2 a.m.
- June 24: 1300 block of East 54th St., 10:07 p.m.
- June 29: 1200 block of East 53rd St., 8:57 p.m.
- June 30: 1500 block of East 55th St., 11:25 a.m.
- July 22: 1600 block of East 55th St., 9:52 a.m.
- July 22: 5000 block of South Greenwood Ave., 11 a.m.
- Aug. 25: 1300 block of East 53rd St., 2:20 p.m.
- Sept. 22: 1600 block of East 53rd St., 10:18 p.m.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if one person or multiple individuals are responsible for the incidents.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or leave an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number P25-1-073D.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.