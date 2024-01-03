Chicago Police investigate hate speech flyers aimed at Jewish community in Andersonville

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is investigating after hate propaganda was found on several cars in the Andersonville neighborhood.

According to police, 40 to 50 flyers that targeted members of the Jewish community were discovered on several vehicles in the 5400 block and 5500 block of North Magnolia.

The flyers, which pushed hate speech aimed at Jews, even suggested readers go to a website that had even more hate speech on it.

The Anti-Defamation League says Illinois ranks number 11 when it comes to white supremacist propaganda being pushed across the country.

Police say the messages of hate were believed to have been left on vehicles between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.