Haunted car wash coming to suburban Chicago

It's almost Halloween, and people love going to haunted houses during the spooky season. But what about a haunted car wash?

Well soon, residents of Chicagoland will be able to get their car cleaned while experiencing a scare.

The Tunnel of Terror is coming to south suburban Orland Park. The haunted car wash is put on by certain Tommy's Express locations.

The Orland Park car wash is located at 15819 Wolf Road. The haunted car wash event takes places October 28-30, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Photos on the Tommy's Express website show the haunted car wash including fog machines, strobe lights, scary costumed characters, and animatronics.

Tunnel of Terror, put on by Tommy's Express Car Wash

The Orland Park location is the only spot in Illinois putting on the scary show.

For more information, and to see other locations around the country, visit the website HERE.