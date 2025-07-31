Have you seen her? Naperville woman missing since Wednesday, police say
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Police are searching for a Naperville woman who disappeared Wednesday after being seen walking in a residential neighborhood.
What we know:
Olasinmibo "Sinmi" Abosede was last seen July 30 in the 2100 block of Sudbury Street, according to the Naperville Police Department.
Abosede is described as Black, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black Adidas jacket, gray sweatpants, a black headscarf and black Crocs.
Police said the only item she had with her at the time was a white water bottle.
Authorities said foul play is not suspected.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Abosede’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Naperville Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-548-1421.