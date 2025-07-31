Have you seen her? Naperville woman missing since Wednesday, police say

The Brief Olasinmibo "Sinmi" Abosede was last seen on Wednesday, July 30, walking in the 2100 block of Sudbury Street in Naperville. She is described as Black, 5-foot-6, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, gray sweatpants, a black headscarf and black Crocs. Police said she was carrying only a white water bottle at the time and that foul play is not suspected; anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Naperville Police Investigations Division at 630-548-1421.



Police are searching for a Naperville woman who disappeared Wednesday after being seen walking in a residential neighborhood.

What we know:

Olasinmibo "Sinmi" Abosede was last seen July 30 in the 2100 block of Sudbury Street, according to the Naperville Police Department.

Abosede is described as Black, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black Adidas jacket, gray sweatpants, a black headscarf and black Crocs.

Police said the only item she had with her at the time was a white water bottle.

Authorities said foul play is not suspected.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Abosede’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Naperville Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-548-1421.