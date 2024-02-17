Have you seen her? Woman missing for over 3 weeks in North Lawndale

article

A search is underway for a 35-year-old woman last seen in North Lawndale late last month.

Angel Johnson was reported missing on Jan. 24 in the 1200 block of S. Millard Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She's described as being 5-foot-5 with brown eyes and black hair. Johnson may also be in need of medication.

Anyone with more information on Johnson's whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area 4 SVU Detectives at 312-746-8251.