Have Your Say: Chicago residents invited to shape future of historic Dirksen Federal Court buildings

Residents will be able to weigh in on the future of the Dirksen Federal Court buildings in downtown Chicago this week.

The buildings, located at 202, 214 and 220 S. State St., are adjacent to the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse and reside in the Loop Retail Historic District listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

On Monday, there will be a meeting from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Morrison Conference Center on the second floor of the Ralph H. Metcalfe Federal Building, located at 77 W. Jackson Blvd.

The meeting, hosted by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), will allow residents to give feedback on a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) as part of its ongoing engagement to address the future of the three buildings.

Registration for the meeting is required.

