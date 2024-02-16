Hazmat situation on I-55 closes all lanes of expressway

All lanes of the Stevenson Expressway were closed Friday morning as crews worked to clean up a hydrogen peroxide leak.

A disabled semi on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-55 started leaking hydrogen peroxide around 8 a.m. near LaGrange Road, according to Illinois State Police.

Multiple fire agencies and a hazmat clean-up crew are on the scene.

Police are advising motorists to avoid I-55.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.