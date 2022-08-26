'He declassified everything': Biden mocks Trump as DOJ releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

President Joe Biden promised to let Attorney General Merrick Garland handle the investigation into top secret documents found at former president Donald Trump's Florida home, but the current chief executive did mock one of his predecessor's key defenses.

A partially blacked-out affidavit released Friday showed FBI agents found dozens of top secret documents when they searched Mar-a-Lago.

Biden mocked Trump's claim to have declassified many of them.

"Well, I just want you to know, I've declassified everything in the world. I'm president, I can do it all. C'mon. He declassified everything. I'm not gonna comment because I don't know the details. I don't even want to know. I'll let the justice department take care of it."

After the release of a portion of the FBI search warrant affidavit, the former president responded angrily on his truth social platform.

"Nothing mentioned on nuclear! A total public relations subterfuge by the FBI and DOJ." Trump said. "Judge Bruce Reinhart should never have allowed the break-in of my home!"

'For his part, Biden offered more of the combative, campaign-style he's displayed this week.

Biden sparked Republican outrage Thursday night with remarks at a Democratic party fundraiser, calling the philosophy that underpins Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement, "semi-fascist."

"You know what I mean," Biden responded when asked by a report about the comment.

Sixteen of the 32 pages of the affidavit released Friday were blacked out. The key allegation released: FBI agents found 184 unique, classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, 25 of them marked "top secret."