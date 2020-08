article

Illinois saw a rise in COVID-19 cases Thursday as health officials announced 1,832 new cases and 27 additional deaths.

IDPH has now reported a total of 213,721 cases, including 7,833 deaths in Illinois.

The state’s seven-day positive rate is at 4.4%.

As of Wednesday night, 1,519 people were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19 in Illinois.