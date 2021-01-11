Expand / Collapse search

Illinois health officials report 4,776 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (blue) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (red), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. (IMAGE POINT FR/NIH/NIAID/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

CHICAGO - Illinois public health officials are reporting 4,776 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 53 additional deaths.

Forty-three of those deaths were in the Chicago area, and included a woman in her 30s, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Department of Public Health on Monday reports the state has seen 1,033,526 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, including 17,627 deaths.

Officials say in the past 24 hours there have been 66,697 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state. As of late Sunday, 3,540 people infected with coronavirus were hospitalized, with 759 patients in intensive care units and 401 patients on ventilators.

The state’s testing- positivity rate also fell to 7.6% from 7.9% on Sunday.

The Associated Press and Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.