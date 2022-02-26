Health team wants to talk with people who felt sick after eating at Crystal Lake Montessori School

The McHenry County Health Department is investigating illnesses that occurred after people ate at Crystal Lake Montessori School in Woodstock.

The Health Department said that anyone who ate food at a Crystal Lake Montessori classroom event, or at a school-sponsored event, should fill out a confidential survey. The information is requested whether you felt ill, or felt fine. If you are associated with the school and felt ill on or after February 7, that information will also help with the investigation.

The McHenry County Health Department said that with the investigation in its early stages, there is no information yet on how many people actually got sick, or how, or why they got sick.

Parents can fill out the form on behalf of children.

The survey is located at https://redcap.dph.illinois.gov/surveys/?s=3NL7FM7YN4TWCRK8. You can also call and talk with a nurse at (815) 334-4500.

