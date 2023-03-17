'Healthy Illinois For All' bill would provide more healthcare coverage for low-income residents, immigrants

Providing more health coverage is the focus of a new Illinois bill for low-income residents, regardless of immigration status.

On Friday, healthcare professionals and state officials launched the "Healthy Illinois For All" bill. The expansion would include long-term services and support immigrant health benefits.

"Without the ability to stay healthy and seek regular preventive care, our community members cannot maintain stable jobs, cannot get their education in schools, cannot care for their families at home. That's why this legislation is so critical," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, President and CEO of Sinai Chicago.

The bill would make Illinois the first state to pay for health care coverage to uninsured, low-income immigrant adults under the age of 55.