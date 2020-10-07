'Heartless and not humorous': Lou Malnati’s says they are not a fan of the new Netflix series 'Emily In Paris'

article

The new Netflix series, "Emily in Paris," is getting a lot of push back from Lou Malnati's after the show suggested that the pizzeria sells less than stellar pizza.

If you were curious what "Emily in Paris" is about, Netflix describes it as the following:

"After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance."

In the show, Emily interacts with a French executive who says deep dish pizza is "disgusting" and a "quiche made of cement." Emily Cooper replies, "You must have gone to Lou Malnati's."

After hearing of the comment, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria released the following statement:

"While the writers of Emily in Paris may not be fans of Deep Dish Pizza or Lou Malnati's in particular,generations of Chicagoans would strongly disagree. Malnati's is always the first to participate in goodnatured banter with pizza lovers from New York or California. However, it feels especially unkind to disparage anyone during these difficult times, given that most restaurants are struggling to hang on.

"We've been serving Chicago's favorite Deep Dish since 1971. When Netflix’ Emily in Paris writers chose to take a shot at Chicagoans and our pizza to try to get a laugh, it felt heartless and not humorous in the midst of Covid-19,” said Marc Malnati.

Lou Malnati’s would like to suggest that when Chicagoans hunker down to watch TV this week and order their favorite Lou's Deep Dish pizzas online to ship at Tastes of Chicago.com, fans use code TCXCHISTRONG by Wednesday, October 14 and we’ll take $5 off a 4 or 6 pizza pack. #ChicagoStrong #DeepDishStrong

#LouMalnatis #TastesofChicago"

It is unclear if Netflix or the show have responded to this statement.