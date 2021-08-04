Heat and humidity will return to Chicago area this weekend; by Sunday, it will feel like 100 degrees
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather is about to take a turn for the worse.
Temperatures should be seasonal through Friday, but then the heat and humidity comes back.
The heat index will climb into the 90s on Saturday. Then, it might feel like it's 100 degrees on Sunday and into the beginning of next week.
The Chicago area could also get hit by sporadic showers and thunderstorms starting on Thursday night.
FOX 32 Chicago meteorologists forecast these temperatures over the next week:
- Thursday high 85, low 67
- Friday high 83, low 67
- Saturday high 87, low 71
- Sunday high 89, low 72
- Monday high 90, low 74
- Tuesday night 91, low 71
