Heavy traffic, road closures expected in Chicago this weekend

Get ready for a busy weekend in Chicago as the end of summer draws near.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications is warning people to get ready for some traffic headaches if you're coming downtown.

The Crosstown Classic starts Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The big Chicago Triathlon takes place Sunday, and there will be a lot of road closures in the area.

All weekend long, the Taste of Greektown will be happening in the West Loop.