Chicagoans get ketchup relief: Heinz to install 'smackable' billboards around town

article

In a city where the love for ketchup runs deep, but the availability can be scarce, Heinz is stepping in to offer some relief to frustrated Chicagoans.

Starting April 2, Heinz will be rolling out "smackable" billboards that dispense ketchup outside some local restaurants "famously known" for not serving the condiment.

From the fast-food chain at Navy Pier to the renowned hot dog joint Wieners Circle, Heinz's smackable boards will be stationed outside various eateries across the city.

But the campaign doesn't stop there.

Heinz is also inviting fans to report restaurants, whether in Chicago or elsewhere, that refuse to serve the condiment. By visiting smackforheinz.com, consumers can submit their grievances, prompting the brand to take action.

For a lucky few, Heinz will install pop-up billboards outside reported restaurants with embedded QR codes.

With a simple "smack" of the board, people can digitally redeem a personal stash of Heinz Ketchup to keep on hand for their next dining experience.

The "Smack for Heinz" campaign will run from April 2 to April 9.