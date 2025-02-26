Expand / Collapse search

Hell's Kitchen musical from Alicia Keys heading to Chicago

By Justine Baker
Published  February 26, 2025 4:29pm CST
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Alicia Keys during the opening night curtain call for the new Alicia Keys Musical "Hell's Kitchen" on Broadway at The Shubert Theatre on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Chicago - Get ready for ‘Hell’s Kitchen', the hit Broadway musical, as it makes its way to the Windy City for a limited three-week run in November.

Hell’s Kitchen tells the story of 17-year-old Ali in a quest for freedom, passion and belonging. The ground-breaking new musical from 16-time Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys infuses her iconic songs and new compositions to capture the true spirit of New York City. 

Ticket sales will begin in April. Visit broadwayinchicago.com for more information. 

