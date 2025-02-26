Hell's Kitchen musical from Alicia Keys heading to Chicago

article

Get ready for ‘Hell’s Kitchen', the hit Broadway musical, as it makes its way to the Windy City for a limited three-week run in November.

Hell’s Kitchen tells the story of 17-year-old Ali in a quest for freedom, passion and belonging. The ground-breaking new musical from 16-time Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys infuses her iconic songs and new compositions to capture the true spirit of New York City.

Ticket sales will begin in April. Visit broadwayinchicago.com for more information.